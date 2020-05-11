Carbon Management Software Industry 2019 Global Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Carbon management software is a tool that aids organizations in planning and implementing their carbon management strategies. Carbon management tools help organizations accurately measure and reduce their carbon footprints, meet their objectives of corporate sustainability, and fulfill government mandates.

The increasing amount of GHG emissions is a major concern for many organizations across the globe. Among the various harmful GHGs, CO2 is one of the most harmful, and it requires considerable effort, such as measuring and monitoring its levels, to reduce its emission. It helps measure, plan, manage, store, and report carbon emissions related to various organizational activities.

Extensive research conducted during the past two decades has provided conclusive evidence that the emission of greenhouse gases is the main cause of global warming. The drastic rise in the levels of CO2 for the past 30 years can be attributed mainly to the burning of fossil fuels.

Currently, more than 60% of the energy demand is met by burning fossil fuels, like coal, oil, and gas. The demand for energy is relatively high compared to the adoption of alternative sources of energy. This is driving the demand for burning fossil fuels to sustain the growing energy demand. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the carbon management software market due to rapid digital transformation. Also, growth in the IT sector in South America is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Accenture

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

• IBM

• Johnson Controls

• SAP

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software – Counts Only Direct CO2 from Fuel

Software – Count Direct CO2

Software – Count Indirect CO2

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy

Greenhouse Gas Management

Air Quality Management

Sustainability

