The global finite element analysis is one of the most important segments of simulation and analysis market. Production of next generation automobiles and aerospace technology will be a key trend for the growth of finite element analysis software market. The automotive OEMs are aggressively developing new automobile and components design such as next-generation IC engines and exhaust systems to curb the vehicular emission and its impact on environment.

FEA software is the most cost-effective and fastest way to develop new product while improving quality and reliability of the product. FEA software also eliminates the hassle of multiple prototypes, product recalls and consumption of material, which is the major advantage of FEA software that is driving its growth in R&D facilities across various industries around the world.

One major trend in the market is the emergence of cloud and mobile-based FEA software which represents a major development in the FEA market, as it enables designers and programmers to access the software and collaborate on results with anyone and from anywhere across the globe. The deployment of FEA in cloud also leads to a reduction in cost, low maintenance, and increases scalability.

Major driver in global finite element analysis software market is the introduction of new fabrication materials like shape-memory alloys (SMA’s) like Nitinol and composites like carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP). These are some external events that can also affect engineering simulation software development. The introduction of new materials will push the software developers to exploit the opportunity in industries.

The key players covered in this study

Ansys

Dassault Systemes

MSC Software Corp

Siemens PLM Software

Altair Engineering

ESI Group

COMSOL

NEi Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

