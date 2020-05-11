The Connected Car Market 2020 report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Connected Car Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The global connected car market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.64% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of global connected car market includes by Type (Connected Services, Safety & Security, Autonomous Driving), by Form Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), by Network Type (DSRC, Cellular), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network (LAN). This allows the car to share internet access, and hence data, with other devices both inside and outside the vehicle.

Rise in the demand for safer, more efficient, and convenient driving, government mandates for connected car applications, are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, lack of supporting infrastructure for connected cars in developing countries remains restrain for market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include:

*Continental

*Delphi

*Denso

*Bosch

* Harman

*NXP

* Infineon

*ZF

*Autoliv

*Valeo

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Connected Car Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Connected Services

* Safety & Security

* Autonomous Driving

Based on form type, the market is divided into:

* Embedded

* Tethered

* Integrated

Based on the network type, the market is segmented into:

* DSRC

* Cellular

Table of Contents:

Global Connected Car Industry Market Research Report

1 Connected Car Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Connected Car Market, by Type

4 Connected Car Market, by Application

5 Global Connected Car Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

6 Global Connected Car Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020) 7 Global Connected Car Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Connected Car Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Connected Car Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

