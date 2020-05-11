Global Biomarker technologies Market valued approximately USD 42.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the Biomarker technologies market are increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers, increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies, increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries, the high prevalence of cancer, and new initiatives for biomarker research. On the other hand, high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio, poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems, and technical issues related to sample collection and storage are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Qiagen N.V., Perkinelmer Inc., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad laboratories Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Biosims technologies sas, Cisbio bioassays. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

– Consumables

– Service

By Type:

– Safety

– Efficacy

– Validation

By Disease indication:

– Cancer

– Cardiovascular disorders

By Application:

– Diagnostics development

– Drug discovery and development

– Disease risk

