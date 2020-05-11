reportsandmarkets Reports adds “Medical Robotics Global Market – Forecast to 2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across 350 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A medical robot is a programmable, multifunctional manipulator specialized devices used for surgery, medical training, rehabilitation therapy, hospital and pharmacy industry. The use of surgical robotics has been expanding due to rapid development in technology. The robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery that allows the doctors to perform complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than is possible with conventional techniques. Rehabilitation robots are automatically operated machines designed to improve movement and impaired physical functioning in patients. The hospital and pharmacy robots are used for sterilization, cleaning, clinical trials, pill dispensing and fill & pack purposes.

This comprehensive Medical Robotics Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Medical Robotics industry.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.) and Globus Medical (U.S.).

Medical robotics market by region is segmented as North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Italy, France, Germany and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, and Others) and Rest of the world (Turkey, Brazil, and others). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026 mainly due to increased prevalence of chronic illness and lifestyle disorders, growing aging population, increase in healthcare expenditure, availability of surgical expertise, increase in research activities, steady number of product approvals and new product launches among the key market players, increased demand for assistive robots and adoption of new technologies.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Robotics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Medical Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Robotics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

