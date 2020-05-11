The photomask market on a global scenario was valued US$ 4.02 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.90 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global Photomask market by application is fragmented into semiconductor & IC, discrete, optoelectronics, display devices, MEMS, and others. Photomasks find their largest application in the manufacture of semiconductors. A set of photomasks is required to produce a complete semiconductor material. The photomask is protected by a foil, which is called pellicle to avoid any contamination to the chipboard. The image carved on the photomask is then imprinted on the chipboard by laser lithography or e-beam lithography. While using a photomask for lithography, the equipment has to fulfill certain specifications that include line width uniformity, accuracy, pattern position, and minimum feature size. Photomask prototyping is used for high volume production of semiconductor devices.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000388/

Compact and lightweight electronics are the prime demands from almost all industry verticals. The benefits provided by the transistors in the communication field makes it much more lucrative to be adopted. The prime benefits of reduction in size, weight, and power and secure communication provided by transistors and memories make it one of the ideal components in electronics devices. Transistors and memories have different requirements in varying devices and are useful in a broad range of applications.

Thus, with the prominent growth in the sales of semiconductor devices, the demand for a new set of photomasks is also set to increase. Advancement in processor technology by Qualcomm, Intel, AMD, and Nvidia is posing a good growth opportunity for the photomask market. Availability of advanced technology for semiconductor packaging such as 3D packaging to shrink the size of semiconductor devices is set to multiply the demand for new photomask sets for the fabrication of these chips. Additionally, the implementation of IoT (Internet of Things) is further going to increase the penetration of semiconductors and IC in day to day things. Thus, the market for photomask possesses a huge growth opportunity for the photomask market during the forecasted period from 2019 – 2027.

Many companies are investing in photomask owing to the potential improvements related to the accuracy, operational efficiency, and timely order fulfillment, thereby, helping them to enhance customer retention rates and compete efficiently in the market. Some of the leading photomask market players are Nippon Filcon Co Ltd., Taiwan Mask Corporation, Hoya Group, Photronics Inc., Toppan photomasks, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Advance Reproductions, SK-Electronics, Compugraphics, and LG Innotek, among others.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000388/

The report segments the global photomask market as follows:

Global Photomask Market – By Type

Reticle

Master Mask

Copy Mask

Global Photomask Market – By Application

Semiconductor & IC

Discrete

Optoelectronics

Display Devices

MEMS

Others

Global Photomask Market – By End-User Verticals

Semiconductor and IC

Flat Panel Display

Global Photomask Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany UK Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Korea Japan Taiwan Rest of APAC

Rest of World (RoW) Middle-East Africa South & Central America



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]