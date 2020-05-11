The Report Titled on “Covid-19 Impact on Antifouling Agent Market” which provide detailed study of impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the historical and present/future market data. Economic Growth, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and Inflation are some of the elements included in this report to offer crystal clear picture of the Antifouling Agent industry at global level. This Antifouling Agent market report has also included a section for market dynamics that covers Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Impacting the Growth of the industry throughout the projected period.

In this section of the Antifouling Agent market report, has provided a detailed analysis of the top players ( PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Hempel, Advance Marine Coating, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint ) operating in the Antifouling Agent industry along with Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments.

Summary of Antifouling Agent Market: The antifouling agent utilizes its strong osmotic action, does not form a film on the surface layer, penetrates into the internal micropores, and forms a nanoscopic spherical crystalline curing layer, which can excellently prevent the entry of various water pollutants without affecting the color of the substrate. And permeability, to avoid the substrate caused by moisture retention inside the substrate lesions; dust and pollution can only float on the substrate surface, easy to clean. Waterproof and anti-fouling protection agent has strong penetration and plays a full protective role on the ground of buildings.

Fouling damages the body of the ship and decreases maneuverability which further leads to safety hazards. Therefore, coating shipping vessels with antifouling agents enhances not only the strength but also the overall performance of the vessels. These agents improve vessel performance by inhibiting the growth of sub-aquatic organisms on the underwater surfaces of the same. Commercial ships are generally coated with synthetic chemical compound paints. These chemical paints have adverse environmental effects. Rising ecological concerns are fuelling the need for biologically derived eco-friendly antifouling options. These may provide biomimetic and natural antifouling coatings. Biomimetics are expected to spur newer innovations in non-toxic options.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) antifouling agent market size was valued at more than USD 22 million in 2017 and is anticipated to increase further due to increase in capital expenditure for the offshore vessels development in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Angola.Europe antifouling agent market demand was above 6 kilo tons in 2017. Countries including the UK and Italy where high penetration of yacht manufacturers is noted is likely to be among the key factors to drive the demand in the region.U.S. antifouling agent market size witnessed demand of more than 3 kilo tons in 2017 and is projected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional sources production such as tight oil and shale gas in Canada and the U.S. is expected to favorably impact the industry.

Global Antifouling Agent market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifouling Agent.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Organotin Compounds

☯ Biocides

☯ Copper

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Shipping Vessels

☯ Drilling Rigs & Production Platform

☯ Gas & Oil

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Antifouling Agent market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

