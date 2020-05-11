According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Geography. The global artificial pancreas device systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,168.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% from 2018- 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global artificial pancreas device systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global artificial pancreas device systems market, based on the type was segmented into control to range, control to target and threshold device systems. In 2017, the threshold suspended device systems segment held a largest market share of 71.5% of the artificial pancreas device systems market, by type. The threshold suspended device systems is the largest segment among the type segment in the artificial pancreas devices system market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. However, the control to target segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast years.

Are you a Start-up willing to make it Big in the Business? Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001232/

Emerging Players In This report:

Defymed, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., Medtronic, Dexcom, Inc., Admetsys, Beta Bionics, Cellnovo, and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. among others.

The market is likely to witness a rapid growth owing to factors such as growing prevalence of diabetes, developments by major players, and rise in demand for computerized systems for glycemic control. Additionally, the market is also likely to be accelerated by new product launches by market players that are presently in the pipeline. However, availability of alternatives for artificial pancreas device systems and high cost associated with these systems are expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

The market players are indulged into bringing new products to the market to keep to the pace of the competitive market nature. For instance, in February, 2018, Medtronic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for new arm indication for the Guardian Sensor 3. The latest indication enables patients to wear the sensor on the upper arm, which delivers more flexible and enhanced performance for users, and improved accuracy to be used with the MiniMed 670G system. Additionally, in July, 2016, Tandem Diabetes Care and TypeZero Technologies entered into an agreement for the launch of TypeZero’s artificial pancreas (AP) tech and Tandem’s t:slim Insulin Pump. This agreement is an important step for bringing closed- loop artificial pancreas system to the diabetes community.

Key questions answered by this report:

What are its drivers and restraints of the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market?

What are the leading Artificial Pancreas Device System Market products in the market and which companies manufacture them?

Who are the leading Artificial Pancreas Device System Market companies?

What are their products, developmental candidates and applications?

What is the status of the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market they are undergoing?

What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

What other companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in Artificial Pancreas Device System Market development, production and marketing?

What are leading companies’ Artificial Pancreas Device System Market products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?

What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world Artificial Pancreas Device System Market?

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001232/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]