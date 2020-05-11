Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by that countries such as China, Japan, and India which are engaged in conducting several studies. For instance, Australia is also involved in the several studies and also it has held various conferences for the tissue engineering and other application of the extracellular matrix.

The global extracellular matrix market accounted to US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 47.46Mn by 2027.

Emerging Players In This report:

Admedus

Coloplast Group

Merck KGaA

Smith & Nephew

MTF Biologics

Lattice Biologics Ltd.

COOK BIOTECH, INC.

Medtronic

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

DSM Biomedical

Global extracellular matrix market was segmented by application and raw material. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as vascular repair and reconstruction, dural repair, wound healing, cardiac repair, pericardial repair and soft tissue repair. Based on the raw material the extracellular matrix market is segmented into bovine, porcine and others. Among the application segment soft tissue repair market held the largest market share. And on the basis of the raw material porcine segment held the largest market share.

The market for extracellular matrix is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as significantly increasing incidences of trauma and cardiovascular diseases, increasing vascular reconstruction procedures and increasing product launches are likely to drive the growth of the extracellular matrix market. However, challenges during the usage of decellularized extracellular matrix is major challenge for the growth of the extracellular matrix market.

The potential of regenerative medicine that facilitates tissue regeneration in the affected area reduced the requirement of tissue transplant. The extracellular matrix is derived from a readily available tissue source, it can stimulate the growth of tissue in vivo with minimal inflammation, and it is available off the shelf. These advantages of the extracellular matrix enables in the ideal soft tissue replacement treatment procedures to repair contour defects. Therefore, there is increase in the vascular reconstruction or the plastic surgeries are anticipated to grow the extracellular matrix during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) states that in 2018, across US approximately 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures were performed. This accounts nearly 277,000 more cosmetic procedures performed in 2017. In addition, nearly 2.68 million procedures were performed for soft tissue repair fillers and this surgery has grown by 2% from 2017. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

