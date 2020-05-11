Water softeners are used to break calcium and magnesium salts that make up the hard water and replace them with other softer minerals such as sodium and potassium. Hard water is undesirable in many household and industrial applications as it requires more soap and leaves a dirty scum which is difficult to wash out. Moreover, boiling hard water leads to deposition of calcium and magnesium salts on boilers, pipes, kettles and radiators which can cause blockage and reduces their efficiency and may even result in bursting of boilers.

Key vendors engaged in the Water Softeners market and covered in this report:

3M Company

BWT AG

Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd

Culligan Water

EcoWater Systems LLC.

General Electric

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

Kinetico Incorporated (Axel Johnson Inc.)

Marlo Incorporated

Pelican Water (Enviro Water Solutions, Inc.)

The water softeners market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands for soft water from municipalities and industries. Increasing investments in the industrial sector further boost market growth. However, alternative water treatment method has a negative impact on the water softeners market growth. On the other hand, emerging economies are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the water softeners market and the major players operating in it.

The global water softeners market is segmented on the basis of type and end use. Based on the type, the market is segmented as salt-based water softener and salt-free water softener. The market on the basis of the end use is classified as residential, industrial and municipal.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global water softeners market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The water softeners market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

