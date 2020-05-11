The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Wire and Cable Polymers market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Wire and Cable Polymers market growth, precise estimation of the Wire and Cable Polymers market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

Polymers in wire and cable serve as insulating and jacketing materials. They protect the underlying cable core against chemical, moisture and mechanical damage during installation and throughout the service life of the cable as well. Wire and cable polymers are used in the manufacturing of suitable wires and cables finding applications in core sector such as power transmission and telecom sectors among others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Wire and Cable Polymers market globally. This report on ‘Wire and Cable Polymers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Wire and Cable Polymers market and covered in this report:

3M Company

Arkema

BASF SE

BOROUGE

Celanese Corporation

Chase Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

PolyOne Corporation

Solvay SA

Trelleborg AB

The wire and cable polymers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demands from growing electronics industry and building and construction sector. In addition, power transmission system as a result of rapid urbanization boosts wire and cable polymer market growth. However, cables using PVC jacketing pose recycling challenge which hinders the market growth. On the other hand, new avenues of fiber optics and XLPE insulation showcase significant growth opportunities for this market.

The global wire and cable polymers market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented as thermoplastic resins, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoset elastomers and plastic/polymer optic fiber. By thermoplastic resins, the market is sub-segmented as fluoropolymers, polyamide, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, polyethylene and copolymers and others. On the other hand, the market by thermoplastic elastomers is sub-segmented as styrene block copolymers, thermoplastic polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic vulcanizate and others. The market by thermoset elastomers is further sub-segmented as natural and synthetic rubber. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as electronics, power transmission, building, apparatus, magnet, fiber optic and others.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wire and cable polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wire and cable polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Wire and Cable Polymers market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Wire and Cable Polymers market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Wire and Cable Polymers market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Wire and Cable Polymers market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

