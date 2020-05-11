The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market growth, precise estimation of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market globally. This report on ‘Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market and covered in this report:

China Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited (INEOS AG)

KEM ONE HOLDING SAS

LG Chem, Ltd.

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

The polyvinyl chloride market is anticipated to grow rapidly on account of increased usage of plastics in automotive to reduce weight and enhance fuel economy. Growing demands of PVC from the construction industry and increasing applications in the healthcare industry further boost the polyvinyl chloride market. However, the shortage of feedstock supplies and hazardous impacts of PVC on human health and environment negatively affect the growth of the polyvinyl chloride market. The polyvinyl chloride market, on the other hand, is likely to showcase growth opportunities with the introduction of recycled PVC and thriving usage in electric vehicles during the forecast period.

The “Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyvinyl chloride market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end-user industry and geography. The global polyvinyl chloride market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyvinyl chloride market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global polyvinyl chloride market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user industry. Based on the product, the market is segmented as rigid PVC, flexible PVC, low-smoke PVC and chlorinated PVC. By application, the market is segmented as pipes and fittings, film and sheets, wire and cables, bottles, profiles, hoses and tubing and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, footwear, healthcare and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polyvinyl chloride market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polyvinyl chloride market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

