Adoption of Polyacrylic Acid Fiber services Witnessing an Upsurge Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aksa

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Taekwang

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN GmbH

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan Companies

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman

Sinopec

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Staple Fibers

Tows

Tops

Segment by Application

Clothing

Home Furnishings And Bedding

Industrial Uses

Other

The Polyacrylic Acid Fiber market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

