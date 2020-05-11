The potassium tetrafluoroborate market research study provides a detailed survey of the vital players – this is based on the financial highlights, company outline, SWOT Analysis, Product Portfolio, as well as major strategies and the expansion plans of industry contenders. This report is also anticipated to reflect consistent growth in years to come since consumers are now being rather aware of product quality. This market analysis of an industry is a crucial factor that numerous stakeholders such as investors, traders, CEOs, suppliers, and more, need to be aware of.

The competitive analysis comprising numerous market players is a rather noteworthy feature of the potassium tetrafluoroborate market report, as it provides details about the direct and indirect competitors in the market. The report also provides the company profile of these market players inclusive of certain specifications, technologies, and future development plans.

Top players in the potassium tetrafluoroborate market includes American Elements, Solvay, Morita Chemical Industries, Alfa Aesar, Honeywell Fine Chemicals, Hunan Merits New Material Co. Ltd., Coronet Industries, Inc., Foshan Nanhai Double Fluoride Chemical Co. Ltd., Reewood International Limited, AMG Aluminum, DDF (Derivados del Flúor), Harshil Industries, STELLA CHEMIFA CORPORATION, Madras Fluorine Private Ltd. (MFPL), S.B. Chemicals

98% purity market demand may surpass USD 225 million by 2025. Consumption of aluminum metal in various industries such as automotive, construction, electronics and aerospace owing to its light weight may drive the industry growth. The product is used as a raw material in manufacturing of aluminum, titanium and boron alloys which may boost industry growth.

Also, the strengths and weakness profiles of the competitive firms have been provided, so that the efficiency and the overall productivity of these companies will depict a rise. The potassium tetrafluoroborate market report segmentation also aims to identify the high yield segments of the industry.

The market is divided with respect to the product type, end-use, and regional reach. Also, the report compares the growth rate and production value of the potassium tetrafluoroborate market spanning different geographies.

Growing demand for abrasives in various applications including automotive, metal fabrication, machinery and electronics may drive potassium tetrafluoroborate market. The product is widely used as a filler in preparation of abrasives material of the thermosetting resin grinding wheel which may drive the industry growth. These materials are used for aluminum and magnesium metal casting which may boost product growth.

The regional segmentation covers:

o Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

o North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

o Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

North America driven by the U.S. and Canada potassium tetrafluoroborate market may register significant growth at over 3.5% by 2025 owing to growing demand for various abrasives which are used in metal fabrication equipment. The product offers various fabrication tools and machine parts which induces abrasives to provide resistance in these tools which may drive regional industry growth.

Europe led by Germany, UK, France and Italy potassium tetrafluoroborate market was valued at over USD 65 million by 2025. Rising trends in automotive industry owing to growing passenger demand for lighter vehicles may indulge the usage of aluminum in automotive parts which may boost industry growth. It is used in aluminum metallurgy for fabrication of automotive vehicle parts which reduces fuel efficiency making the vehicle lighter, thereby driving the regional industry growth.

Key questions answered in the report:

o What will be the market demand, size, share, and consumption between 2020 to 2025?

o What will the growth rate of the market?

o What was the status of this market worldwide during the past years?

o What are the key factors that will drive the market?

o What are the risks, opportunities, and the overview of potassium tetrafluoroborate industry?

