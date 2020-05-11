The “Global Solar Energy Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Energy and Power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of solar energy market with detailed market segmentation by technology, solar module, application, end-use, and geography. The global solar energy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solar energy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The boosting demand of solar cells has increased major traction owing to the rising rooftop installations, mainly across the architectural sector. Also, the mounting demand for solar power towers as well as parabolic troughs for electricity generation is the factor for the growth in the demand for the solar energy market in the forecast period.

The increasing investment in clean energy, environmental concerns, and growing energy consumption are the major drivers for the growth of the solar energy market. The renewable energy is constantly substituting nuclear reactors and growing government initiatives promoting the use of renewable energy sources, which is creating opportunities for the solar energy market in the coming years.

The global solar energy market is segmented on the technology, solar module, application, and end-use. Based on technology, the market is segmented into photo-voltaic systems, concentrated solar power systems. On the basis of solar module the market is segmented into monocrystalline, cadmium telluride, amorphous silicon cells, and others. Based on application the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Similarly, the market is bifurcated by end-use into electricity generation, heating, charging, and lighting.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global solar energy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The solar energy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting microgrid technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The reports cover key developments in the solar energy market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from solar energy market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for solar energy in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the solar energy market.

The report also includes the profiles of key solar energy companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

First Solar Inc.

GT Advantage Technologies

Hanwha Q Cells

JA Solar

ReneSolar

RGS Energy

Sharp Corporation

Sunrun Inc.

Trina Solar Limited

Yingli Solar

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Solar Energy Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Solar Energy Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Solar Energy Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Solar Energy Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

