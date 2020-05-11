The “Global Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart electric meter market with detailed market segmentation by phase, communication technology, end user, and geography. The global smart electric meter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart electric meter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart electric meters are equipped with communication capabilities, either embedded within or attached to the meter, in order to collect and store data from the meters. The data collected can be transmitted to portable electronics, including handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, power line carriers, and others. Smart electric meters are useful for optimizing the operations through analysis of stored interval data. Modernization of existing infrastructure is a primary factor contributing to the growth of the smart electric meter market across the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The smart electric meter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for efficient data monitoring systems, and favorable government policies. Also, rising investments in the smart grid projects in Europe and North America are likely to augment the market growth. However, delay in smart meter rollout projects may impede the growth of the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, demand for smart grids and energy efficiency are expected to showcase significant opportunities in the emerging countries in the coming years.

The global smart electric meter market is segmented on the basis of phase, communication technology, and end user. Based on phase, the market is segmented as single phase and three phase. On the basis of the communication technology, the market is segmented as radio frequency, cellular, and power line communication. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart electric meter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart electric meter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart electric meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart electric meter market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart electric meter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart electric meter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart electric meter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart electric meter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart electric meter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Smart Electric Meter Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Smart Electric Meter Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Smart Electric Meter Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Smart Electric Meter Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

