Phenolic Resins for Casting Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Phenolic Resins for Casting market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Phenolic Resins for Casting market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Phenolic Resins for Casting market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Phenolic Resins for Casting market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Phenolic Resins for Casting . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Phenolic Resins for Casting market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Phenolic Resins for Casting market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Phenolic Resins for Casting market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the Phenolic Resins for Casting Market

Segment by Type, the Phenolic Resins for Casting market is segmented into

Granular Resin

Flaky Resin

Segment by Application, the Phenolic Resins for Casting market is segmented into

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

Foundry Binder

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Phenolic Resins for Casting market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Phenolic Resins for Casting market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Share Analysis

Phenolic Resins for Casting market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Phenolic Resins for Casting business, the date to enter into the Phenolic Resins for Casting market, Phenolic Resins for Casting product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Hexion

Sbhpp

SI Group

Jinan Shengquan Group

Metadynea International

Chang Chun Group

Prefere Resins

Kolon Industries

Plenco

Shandong Laiwu Runda

UCP Chemicals AG

Lerg SA

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report