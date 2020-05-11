Escalating Demand for Fermentates Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Fermentates market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Fermentates market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Fermentates Market

Regional Overview

Competitive Outlook

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Some of the key players of fermentates market are DuPont, Handary, Bayer Cropscience, BioDURCAL S.L, Ecogen Inc. USA, Chr. Hansen, HI-FOOD S.p.A, Mezzoni Foods, Nu Farm Inc. USA, BioNext sprl, Agra Quees Inc, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Fermentates Market-

As the concern of spoilage and fungal contamination in the food industry is rising at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global fermentates market during the forecast period. The demand for healthy food products is fueling as the more use of fermented ingredients is offering health benefits. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global fermentates market.

Global Fermentates Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global fermentates market by showing the highest value share due to the high apprehension towards food safety in the region. Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global fermentates market and the major reason is growth highly developed food and beverage industry in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global fermentates market due to driving food processing industries in emerging economies and changes in consumer lifestyle in the regions.

