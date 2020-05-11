Smart pills are the capsules prescribed to patients and that are equipped with the electronic sensors that send a wireless message to devices, like patches, tablets, or smartphones outside the body when they are ingested. It’s called ‘smart’ because it measures the acid level, the pressure level, the temperature and time of your GI tract. It measures pressure, pH and temperature to provide you with valuable diagnostic information, including gastric emptying and total GI transit times in your patients.
The drug-delivery smart pill market is driving due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive devices, increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, and technological advancements. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research is driving the market growth.
1. Bio-Images Research Limited
2. CapsoVision
3. Given Imaging
4. Intromedic
5. Jinshan Science and Technology
6. Koninklijke Philips NV (Medimetrics)
7. Medtronic PLC
8. Olympus Corporation
9. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd,
10. Proteus Pharmaceuticals
1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.3.1 Drug-delivery Smart Pill Market – By Application
1.3.2 Drug-delivery Smart Pill Market – By Type
1.3.3 Drug-delivery Smart Pill Market – By Region
1.3.3.1 By Country
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. DRUG-DELIVERY SMART PILL MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. PEST ANALYSIS
4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis
4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis
4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS
5. DRUG-DELIVERY SMART PILL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
