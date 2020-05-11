Smart pills are the capsules prescribed to patients and that are equipped with the electronic sensors that send a wireless message to devices, like patches, tablets, or smartphones outside the body when they are ingested. It’s called ‘smart’ because it measures the acid level, the pressure level, the temperature and time of your GI tract. It measures pressure, pH and temperature to provide you with valuable diagnostic information, including gastric emptying and total GI transit times in your patients.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010709/

The drug-delivery smart pill market is driving due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive devices, increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, and technological advancements. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research is driving the market growth.

The List of Companies: 1. Bio-Images Research Limited

2. CapsoVision

3. Given Imaging

4. Intromedic

5. Jinshan Science and Technology

6. Koninklijke Philips NV (Medimetrics)

7. Medtronic PLC

8. Olympus Corporation

9. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd,

10. Proteus Pharmaceuticals

The “Drug-Delivery Smart Pill Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drug-delivery smart pill market with detailed market segmentation by of type and application. The drug-delivery smart pill market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in drug-delivery smart pill market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The drug-delivery smart pill market is segmented on the basis of application and type. Based on application, the market is segmented as capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. On the basis of type, the market is categorized as adult and children.

The report covers key developments in the drug-delivery smart pill market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from drug-delivery smart pill market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drug-delivery smart pill in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drug-delivery smart pill market.

TOC:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Drug-delivery Smart Pill Market – By Application

1.3.2 Drug-delivery Smart Pill Market – By Type

1.3.3 Drug-delivery Smart Pill Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DRUG-DELIVERY SMART PILL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. DRUG-DELIVERY SMART PILL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

TOC Continues…