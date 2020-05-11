Market Overview:

Heparin coated stents are small elastic tubes that possess a unique heparin surface. Heparin coated stents prevent thrombotic occlusion of the stent, hemorrhagic complications, and restenosis. They are usually made of metal mesh and are implanted into the lumen of blood vessels or ducts to keep the passage open. A stent implant is commonly used to treat cardiac abnormalities such as blocked blood vessels.

The heparin coated stent market is driving due to the rapid growth due to rising geriatric population, who are highly susceptible to strokes and require stent implant for treatment. However, high specificity of heparin coated stents, exorbitant cost of heparin coated stent implant procedures, and stringent government regulations is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in stents such as polymer coatings is driving the market growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in heparin coated stent market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE and Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Elixir Medical Corporation

Gore Medical

Johnson and Johnson

Microport Scientific Corporation

Stentys SA

The “Heparin Coated Stent Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of heparin coated stent market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The heparin coated stent market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in heparin coated stent market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the heparin coated stent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The heparin coated stent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The heparin coated stent market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as retrograde stents, antegrade stents and internal (double-J) stents. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, ureteroenoscopy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Heparin Coated Stent Market – By Type

1.3.2 Heparin Coated Stent Market – By Applications

1.3.3 Heparin Coated Stent Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEPARIN COATED STENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HEPARIN COATED STENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

TOC Continues…

