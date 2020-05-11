The intravenous (IV) equipment market has been increasing on account of the rising incidence of chronic diseases that necessitate intravenous therapy. Moreover, technology advancement in intravenous (IV) equipment market is also expected to augment its demand in the upcoming year.

What is Intravenous (IV) Equipment?

Intravenous therapy refers to the use of infusions to deliver desired liquid medications to the veins. In common terms, intravenous infusions are known as drips and are extensively used across hospitals and healthcare centers. The need to administer timely medications to patients suffering from severe diseases has been driving demand within the global market for IV devices. Although drips are an easy way of administering the desired liquids into the body, several new IV devices have also come to the fore in recent times. Moreover, correction of electrolyte imbalances and fluid replacement therapies are also carried out with the help of IV therapy.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in intravenous (IV) equipment market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Scope of The Market:

The “Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of intravenous (IV) equipment market with detailed market segmentation by of product type and end user. The intravenous (IV) equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in intravenous (IV) equipment market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The intravenous (IV) equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as IV catheters, infusion pumps, securement devices, drip chambers, other IV equipment, stopcocks & check valves, administration sets and needleless connectors. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, home care settings and ambulatory care centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the intravenous (IV) equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The intravenous (IV) equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Intravenous Equipment (IV) Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Intravenous Equipment (IV) Market – By End User

1.3.3 Intravenous Equipment (IV) Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INTRAVENOUS EQUIPMENT (IV) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. INTRAVENOUS EQUIPMENT (IV) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

TOC Continues…

