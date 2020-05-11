How Coronavirus is Impacting Mobile Phone Accessories Market Scope and Market Prospects

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Mobile Phone Accessories market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Mobile Phone Accessories market.

The report on the global Mobile Phone Accessories market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Mobile Phone Accessories market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Mobile Phone Accessories market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Mobile Phone Accessories market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Mobile Phone Accessories market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Mobile Phone Accessories market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

increasing demand for stylish protective cases, various fashion brands in India have started designing and selling fancy protective mobile cases

Growing consumer preference for music-on-the-go has led to the popularity of headphones and earphones. Recent trends in the headphone/earphone segment include the introduction of wireless technology and IoT, which are expected to witness rapid adoption during the assessment period

Batteries are the most essential component of mobile devices; however, they have a limited life span after which they need to be replaced. Consumers willingly spend on replacing their existing batteries with new ones as it improves the performance of their mobile devices without spending a considerable amount. Hence, batteries with a longer life are fast gaining popularity amongst consumers in India

Analyst Viewpoint

‘Threat of piracy is a major restraint affecting the India mobile phone accessories market’

Piracy is a major threat to various markets, especially the mobile phone accessories market. Pirated products are offered at a fraction of the price of that of original products, resulting in a major chunk of consumers opting for these products in India. As a result, counterfeit products are expected to hamper revenue growth of the India mobile phone accessories market to a significant extent over the assessment period.

