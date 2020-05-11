Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are an extensive range of carbon-based chemicals found in several naturally occurring and man-made solids and liquids. These compounds have a very high vapor pressure at average room temperature; thus, they evaporate easily; thus, they are termed volatile. Certain VOCs are harmful to human health and also causes damage to the environment. Exposure to high concentrations of VOCs can result in headaches, throat irritation and damage to internal organs. Furthermore, constant low-level exposure can cause long-term health issues. The severity of the health problems depends mostly on the organic compound type that exists in the atmosphere as well as the exposure time. The VOC sensor helps in eradicating the requirement for regular manual calibration by offering a relative measurement and utilizing an Automatic Baseline Correction (ABC) logic algorithm. With the help of ABC, the sensor continuously adjusts the 450 ppm baseline to remove any sensor drift. The logic drives the sensor to rapidly decrease the baseline when a low measurement is sensed.

The “Global VOC sensors and Monitors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the VOC sensors and Monitors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of VOC sensors and Monitors market with detailed market segmentation by device type, application and geography. The global VOC sensors and monitors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading VOC sensors and monitors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the VOC sensors and monitors market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from VOC sensors and monitors market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for VOC sensors and monitors in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the VOC sensors and monitors market.

The report also includes the profiles of key VOC sensors and monitors companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Aeroqual

Alphasense

AMS AG

Dragerwerk AG

Extech Instruments

FIGARO Engineering Inc.

Global Detection Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

USHIO, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the VOC sensors and monitors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the VOC sensors and monitors market in these regions.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

