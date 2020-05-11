Enhancing advancement in chiller technology has provided the manufactures as well as the customers with an ability to reduce cost and increase efficiency. As the chillers demand a substantial share form the total building expenditure, even a minute adjustment with the chiller efficiency enables bigger savings in the energy cost. The industrial chiller manufacturers worldwide are thriving to integrate innovative technologies in their products to ensure energy cost efficiency and extended life span. For instance, the magnetic bearing chillers is a novel innovation in the chiller technology that provides increased efficiency and longer lifespan owing to its ability to function without oil, gears or mechanical seal. More such developments in the coming years are expected to positively influence the growth of industrial chillers market.

The “Global industrial chillers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial chiller industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial chillers market with detailed market segmentation by type, building size, end user and geography. The global industrial chillers market is expected to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial chillers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the industrial chillers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial chillers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial chillers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial chillers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial chillers companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

Advantage Engineering, Inc.

Airedale Air Conditioning

BV Thermal Systems

Carrier Corporation

Climaveneta S.P.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Polyscience

Smartd Chiller Group Inc.

Thermax Ltd.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial chillers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial chillers market in these regions.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

