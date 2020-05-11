The global medical headwalls market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,318.68 Mn in 2027 from US$ 826.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027.
The report provides trends prevailing in the global medical headwalls market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for medical headwalls is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing hospital industry. Moreover, an increasing number of super specialty and multi-specialty hospitals are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Company Profiles
- Class 1 Inc
- Amico Group of Companies
- Hospital Systems, Inc.
- Futrus, LLC
- Schönn Medizintechnik GmbH
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Wittrock Healthcare
- Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC
- Modular Services Company
- Interspec Systems
The global medical headwalls market, based on the product type, is segmented into horizontal and vertical. In 2018, the horizontal sales segment held the largest market share of the medical headwalls market, by product types. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages such as flexibility, slim design, and easy to clean. Furthermore, these can be widely used in ICU/CCU, NICU, emergency department/trauma, LDR, PACU, transitional step-down, patient rooms, radiology, and special procedure departments.
Moreover, the growing public-private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Global Medical headwalls Market – By Product
Global Medical headwalls Market – By Distribution Channel
- Offline Sales
- Online Sales
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Strategic Insights
Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Medical headwalls. For instance, in March 2019, Atlas Copco has acquired Class 1 Incorporated, a medical headwall company. This acquisition will result in further strengthening the position of both the companies in the market.
