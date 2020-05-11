The “Global Animal Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of animal health market with detailed market segmentation by product, animal type, and geography. The global animal health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading animal health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Leading Players Influencing the Market:-

Merck Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Cargill Inc.

Zoetis

Bayer Healthcare AG

Vetiquinol S.A.

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac

Elanco

The global animal health market is segmented on the basis of product and animal type. Based on product, the market is segmented as vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, diagnostics and others. Vaccines segment is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, DNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated vaccines and others. Pharmaceuticals segment is segmented into parasiticides, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory, analgesics and others. Feed additives segment is segmented into nutritional feed additives and medicinal feed additives. Diagnostics segment is segmented into instruments and consumables. Based on the animal type, the global animal health market is segmented into production animal and companion animal.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Animal Health market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Animal Health market in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Animal Health market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Animal Health market in these regions.

