The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis Report Analysis 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Automotive Wheel Coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Wheel Coating market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Automotive Wheel Coating market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Automotive Wheel Coating market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Wheel Coating market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Automotive Wheel Coating market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Automotive Wheel Coating market

Segmentation Analysis of the Automotive Wheel Coating Market

The Automotive Wheel Coating market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Automotive Wheel Coating market report evaluates how the Automotive Wheel Coating is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in different regions including:

Growing preference for alloy wheels to make the vehicle attractive

Younger buyers in the millennial generation have demonstrated an affinity to deck up their 2-wheelers and passenger cars with alloy rims and wheels as they believe that such embellishments enhance their vehicle appearance, match their personality and function as a kind of status symbol. Auto accessory shops in the present day are stocked to the brim with such metallic colour alloys and rims to cater to customer demand. There are a number of wheel coating sprays available in the automotive wheel coating market that can be used without any kind of prior guidance. Sales of alloy wheels and rims have been rising exponentially in nations such as India, Brazil, the U.S. and Japan. The youth from these countries are heavily involved in the marked increase in regional demand for alloy wheels. The growth of alloy rim sales should definitely help the growth of the overall automotive wheel coating market.

Passenger cars anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the decade

The Passenger Cars segment is predicted to record a healthy CAGR of 2.5% in terms of volume over the forecast period. In terms of value, the Passenger Cars segment accounted for a market share of more than 35% in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to hold the same value share in the year 2026. The Passenger Cars segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value between 2016 and 2026. The market value of the Passenger Cars segment in the global automotive wheel coating market was just over US$ 196 Mn in the year 2016 and this is anticipated to increase to more than US$ 257 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The Passenger Cars segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of almost US$ 60 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Mid-sized passenger car segment has highest CAGR by volume

In terms of volume, the mid-sized sub segment of the Passenger Cars vehicle type segment was more than 21,000 tonnes in the year 2015. With a volume CAGR of 2.7%, the mid-sized sub segment is anticipated to reach almost 29,000 tonnes by the end of the decadal study. The CAGR of the mid-sized sub segment is the highest when compared to all other types such as the compact, premium, or even luxury passenger car sub segment in the global automotive wheel coating market. In terms of value, the premium sub segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.5% for the entire forecast period from 2016 -2026 while the compact and mid-sized sub segments are both likely to register 2.9% CAGR in terms of value for the same period.

Questions Related to the Automotive Wheel Coating Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Automotive Wheel Coating market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Automotive Wheel Coating market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

