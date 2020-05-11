Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Pharmacovigilance Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2019-2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Pharmacovigilance market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Pharmacovigilance market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Pharmacovigilance market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Pharmacovigilance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Pharmacovigilance market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Key Segments Covered

By Phases of Drug Development

Preclinical Studies

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV or Post Marketing Surveillance

By Type of Method

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

By Type of Service Provider

In-house Pharmacovigilance

Contract Outsourcing

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Accenture plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Clinquest Group B.V.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Covance, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

ICON plc

iGATE Corporation

iMEDGlobal Corporation

inVentiv Health, Inc.

Novartis International AG

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc.

Sanofi A.

Synowledge LLC

Wipro Limited

