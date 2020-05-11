World coronavirus Dispatch: Ink Resins Market 2020 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2030

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Ink Resins market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Ink Resins market.
The report on the global Ink Resins market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Ink Resins market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Ink Resins market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Ink Resins market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Ink Resins market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Ink Resins market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Ink Resins market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Ink Resins market
- Recent advancements in the Ink Resins market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Ink Resins market
Ink Resins Market Segmentation
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Ink Resins market in various geographies such as:
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Ink Resins market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
segmented as follows:
Global Ink Resins Market, by Type
- Modified Rosins
- Hydrocarbon Resins
- Modified Cellulose
- Acrylic
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process
- Lithography
- Flexography
- Gravure
- Digital
- Others (Including Screen Printing)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
- Oil-based
Global Ink Resins Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Publishing
- Commercial Printing
- Others (Including Marketing Material)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.
- Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.
- Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts
- Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks
- Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.
- The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.
- The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks
The report addresses the following doubts related to the Ink Resins market:
- Which company in the Ink Resins market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the Ink Resins market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the Ink Resins market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?