Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Learn details of the Advances in Flooring Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2028

The report on the global Flooring market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Flooring market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Flooring market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Flooring market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Flooring market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Flooring market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, material, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flooring market by segmenting it in terms of product, material, and application. In terms of product, the flooring market can be classified into resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover. In terms of material, the flooring market can be segmented into ceramic tiles, carpers & rugs, vinyl sheet & tile, wood, laminate, ceramic tiles, stone, and others. In terms of application, the flooring market can be categorized into residential, non-residential, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for flooring in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the flooring market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global flooring market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in million square meters. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flooring market. Key players operating in the flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Boral Limited, and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. The other players include The Dixie Group, Toli Corporation, FORBO, Interface, Inc., Congoleum Carporation, Avant Flooring, James Hallstead Plc, Mannington Mills, Inc., J&J Flooring Group LLC and Gerflor.

Flooring Market, by Product (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-

2026)

Resilient

Non-resilient

Soft Cover

Flooring Market, by Material (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-

2026)

Carpets & Rugs

Wood Soft Wood Engineered Wood



Laminate

Vinyl Sheet & Tile Homogeneous Heterogeneous Luxury Vinyl Tile

Ceramic Tile

Stone

Others

Flooring Market, by Application (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

Residential

Non-residential

Others

Flooring Market, by Region (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



