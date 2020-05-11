Coronavirus’ business impact: MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 – 2028

The presented market report on the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The technology used in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems is relatively new, and the market is yet at its infancy. Implementing a new technology to introduce an innovative radiation therapy system that is MRI-compatible, without the interference of one component with another, requires extensive R&D and significant capital investments. Manufacturers rely on licensing and patenting their innovative technologies for revenues and sales. Currently, only two companies have a substantial presence in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market—Elekta AB and Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Elekta AB

Established in 1972, Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swiss company provides radiation therapy equipment and clinical management systems, and it is gaining momentum in the cancer care segment with its Precision Radiation Medicine and other products. The company is adopting strategies to receive FDA approvals for its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in order to establish a stronger position in North America.

Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Viewray Technologies, Inc. was established in 2004 and is headquartered in California, U.S. Viewray is a leading manufacturer in the radiation therapy and imaging technologies landscape. With strong technological leadership in the radiation therapy segment, these companies identified the potential for the combination of MRI-guided systems and radiation in cancer treatment. In April 2019, Viewray Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Minogue Medical Inc., a Canadian distributor of surgical devices, and Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd, a leading independent distributor in Australasia, to boost the sales of its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems throughout Canada and Australia & New Zealand, respectively.

MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market – Additional Insight

Software Upgrades in Linac MR-RT Systems Complement Gains

The global demand for magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy (MR-RT) devices integrated with linear accelerator (Linac) is increasing at a rapid pace, as more and more healthcare organizations make significant investment in next-generation medical devices for cancer treatment. Taking into consideration the potential rise in demand for cancer care treatments with better efficiency and higher precision, manufacturers are designing intelligent software to be integrated with the existing Linac MR-RT systems. Though its adoption at present remains relatively low—mainly due to its high-cost and low penetration of Linac MR-RT systems—the need for a quality upgrade that can deliver precisely targeted radiation will surge in the near future, complementing growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Analysts have considered the most important aspects of the research methodology to assess growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market during the forecast period 2018-2028. Actionable insights obtained from industry experts in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market have been extrapolated and industry-validated information about the competitive landscape of the market has enabled analysts to come up with this insightful study on MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

A comprehensive list of sources for primary research and secondary research used to reach important insights on the growth prospects of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market is provided in the study. The systematic approach towards MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market research is adopted to acquire important information about the market as well as the growth avenues for manufacturers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market

Important queries related to the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

