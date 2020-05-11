Coronavirus threat to global Prefilled Syringes Drug Molecules Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Prefilled Syringes Drug Molecules market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Prefilled Syringes Drug Molecules market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Prefilled Syringes Drug Molecules market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Prefilled Syringes Drug Molecules market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

the demand for prefilled syringes drug molecules. Prefilled syringes drug delivery is convenient for patients who need parenteral administration of drugs on a daily or weekly basis and long term treatment. It makes them prefer more of self-administrated devices where patients don’t have to stay dependent on doctors for every dosage. Prefilled syringes provide inexpensive home setting medication and reduce time consumed at in-patient and out-patient care units. For patients requiring frequent dose administration on a weekly and daily basis, the use of prefilled syringes drug molecules reduces the average cost per injection, when compared to vials and ampoules. There is also a decrease in the reliance on health care professionals in many regions, and this is also likely to boost global market revenue growth.

Drug shortage in one of the most lucrative regions to hinder the growth of the prefilled syringes drug molecules market

North America is projected to be one of the most important regions for prefilled syringes drug molecules. However, North America is also experiencing drug shortage in rapidly increasing frequencies, which has been tracked by both American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and the US FDA. This has caused a difficult situation for health care facilities, patients and health care federal regulations. Companies are losing potential market revenue due to drug shortage. FDA has revised and updated the extended use date of drugs owing to the ongoing drugs shortage. Another major hindrance in the growth of the global prefilled syringes drug molecules market can be attributed to the premium pricing of auto-injectors and prefilled syringes. This is mainly due to the complex development process of prefilled syringes. The market is full of patented technologies that are used by many companies for the production of prefilled syringes, ultimately increasing the total cost of products.

