Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Process Chillers Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019 to 2029

The presented market report on the global Process Chillers market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Process Chillers market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Process Chillers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Process Chillers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Process Chillers market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Process Chillers market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Process Chillers Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Process Chillers market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Process Chillers market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

competitive landscape section of the process chillers market delivers the most insightful information regarding key players in the global process chillers market. The market for process chillers is estimated to grow over the forecast period as new contenders are rising and competition with existing players is expected to increase in the next ten years.

Some of the key industries leading the global process chillers market are investing significantly on integration of advanced technology, effective design, and workflow to enhance the overall price to performance ratio of process chillers.

In Jan 2019, Trane, a leading player in the process chillers market, announced the launch of three new process chillers using refrigerant R1234ze. Trane claims that the compressor technology used in process chillers makes it 38% more efficient, making the product compliant with Eco-design regulations. Additionally, the company claimed that the refrigerants used in the system had almost no global warming potential (GWP).

In order to gain a competitive edge in the process chillers market, Daikin announced the launch of its new chiller witness tests in its newly opened facility in Italy, in August 2018. Daikin plans to use chiller witnessed tests programs to showcase its products performance under varying climatic conditions and to develop an extensive consumer base.

To capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and high-performance process chillers in end-use industries, in October 2018, GEA Group launched the first-ever process chiller. It was equipped with semi-hermetic compact screw processor, named BluQ. The company claimed that BluQ utilizes small amount of ammonia to produce desired cooling efficiency, making the system a highly environment-friendly product.

In June 2018, Carrier Corporation revealed that the company is supplying process chillers for the new Elizabeth metro Line in London. A total of fifteen AquaSnap air-cooled liquid chillers from Carrier helps to meet the underground cooling needs of the project under development.

Some of the leading players operating in the global market for process chillers, include Carrier Corporation (UTC), Johnson Controls International plc., GEA Group AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd and Blue Star Ltd., among other market players.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

A comprehensive view of the process chillers market has led our analysts to conclude that, the market is growing at a considerable rate, with East Asia, Europe, and South Asia holding a significant share in the global demand for process chiller. The rising processed food sector and plastic industry in developing economies such as China & India which is foreseen to bolster the process chillers demand in the foreseeable future. Owing to better price to performance ratio and suitability for large capacity applications, water cooled process chillers is expected to remain dominant over air cooled process chillers. Effective integration of design and work flow by various process chillers manufacturers will also give impetus to the global process chillers market.

Technological developments such as increasing efficiency of process chillers, long lifespan, and aftermarket services could provide timely succor as a cost effective and time saving strategy thereby increasing profit margins for market players. Companies with R&D abilities and technological competence will gain impetus and effectiveness in the process chillers market. Leading companies who are leveraging technology will continue to grow exponentially and have a considerable market revenue share. However, high installation and maintenance cost could hamper the growth of the process chillers market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Process Chillers market segments are included in the report.

