The online dating services market was valued at $6,400.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,202.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. The service sector has been booming at a tremendous rate over the past couple of years. With increase in rate of internet penetration across the globe, the service sector has evolved by availing its service online for the sake of convenience and easy accessibility. The online dating service industry has been enduring with the same kind of trend.

Over the past couple of years, rise in number of singles has been witnessed across the globe. For instance, according to the recent survey carried out by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 124.6 million Americans are single. Similarly, in 2014, out of the 23.6 million people living in Australia, about 3.5 million are said to be single. Here single status is being defined to be unmarried. Customers especially in the age group of 20s and 30s invest most of their time building up their career and looking out for other ways to achieve their goals for better future rather than getting married.

Considering relationships and commitments, majority of the demographic segments prefer subscribing or logging into social media or online dating sites, which require minimal efforts on finding their significant others.

Various online dating service providers are now using artificial intelligence to provide guidance or suggestion to their customers on whether to go on a first date with person that they have met online. For instance, recently, eHarmony, one of the key players in online dating services, announced on developing an AI-enabled feature that nudges users to suggest meeting in person after chatting.

Behavior-based matching is another innovative featured service that is being projected to gain higher demand in the future. This involves the growing prominence of wearable technology, i.e., Internet of Things (IoT).

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Badoo, eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd, Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Online Dating Services market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Online Dating Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2018–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Online Dating Services market for the forecast period 2018–2025, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as North America,U.S.,Canada,Mexico,Europe,UK,Germany,France,Italy,Spain,Russia.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2018–2025? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Online Dating Services market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Online Dating Services market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Online Dating Services market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Online Dating Services market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

