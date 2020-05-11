Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Industrial Knitting Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

The report bifurcates the Industrial Knitting Equipment market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.

The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

Some of the leading players in the market include:

Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

Santoni S.p.A.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jy Leh Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shishi Zhenfu Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd

The industrial knitting equipment market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asian Pacific region on the back of availability of cheap raw material and labor in the region. China and Japan are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region followed by India and Bangladesh which are emerging as the new textile hubs of the world. Europe and North America are estimated to follow the Asian Pacific region owing to the demand for localized textile and adoption of advanced technology in the region. Researches to promote the utility of knitting equipment across verticals is expected to further propel the growth of the industrial knitting equipment market in the region.

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-Jacquard Jacquard



Auto Stripe Equipment

Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Technical Textiles

Medical Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Readymade Clothes

Others

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Industrial Knitting Equipment market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market

Who are the most prominent players in the Industrial Knitting Equipment market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Industrial Knitting Equipment ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

