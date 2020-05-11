Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights, Key Drivers, Technology

market dynamics and trends including drivers, restrains and opportunities that have an influence on the current and future scenario of the rapid medical diagnostic kits market. Porter's five force analysis is included in this section to explain the competitive scenario among the market players. Market attractiveness analysis by geography is also included in market overview section of this report. All these factors will help the players in the rapid medical diagnostic kits market to plan their business strategies, which will help them in strengthening their position in future.

The global market for rapid diagnostic kits has been differentiated based on three factors namely, application areas, technologies and geography.

The global market for rapid diagnostic kits has been differentiated based on three factors namely, application areas, technologies and geography. The application segment of this market has been further segmented into three sub-divisions namely clinical testing, home use and veterinary diagnostics. Clinical testing has been further categorized into five segments namely infectious disease testing, cholesterol monitoring, substance abuse testing, fertility & pregnancy testing and blood glucose testing. Home use is also further differentiated into five major segments including blood glucose monitoring, fertility & pregnancy testing, cholesterol monitoring, infectious disease and substance abuse testing.

Based on technologies, the rapid medical diagnostic kits market has been categorized into lateral flow, flow-through, agglutination assays and solid phase. Each of the above segments is analyzed on the basis of their market size (in terms of USD million) for the period 2011 – 2019. This also includes the forecast of the market segments in terms of compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) (%) for the forecast period 2013 – 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. Based on the technology and application areas, comparative analysis is also provided in this section of the report.

Geographically, the rapid medical diagnostic kits market is categorized into four regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market revenues (for the period 2011 – 2019) and forecast (for the period 2013 – 2019) for each of these regions have been included in this report. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the qualitative analysis of the market dynamics of the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market and thus includes information about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces model and market attractiveness analysis of this industry.

The recommendations section in the report is included to help the market players grow in this market and to assist the new entrants in establishing their position in the market. The company profiles section of the report includes key information including company profile, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments about the major market players currently operating in this industry. The major market players which have been profiled in this market report includes Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis, Inc., Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, BioRad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, MegaCor Diagnostik GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche, MegaCor, Trinity Biotech Plc and Zoetis, Inc.

The global rapid medical diagnostic kits market is categorized into the following segments:

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Application:

Clinical Testing Infectious Disease Testing Cholesterol Monitoring Substance Abuse Testing Fertility & Pregnancy Testing Blood Glucose Testing

