The impact of the coronavirus on the IBM Watson Services Market Growth and Forecast 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global IBM Watson Services Market

A recent market research report on the IBM Watson Services market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the IBM Watson Services market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the IBM Watson Services market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the IBM Watson Services market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the IBM Watson Services

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the IBM Watson Services market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the IBM Watson Services in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the IBM Watson Services Market

The presented report dissects the IBM Watson Services market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the IBM Watson Services market analyzed in the report include:

Fundamental Shortcomings to Confine Growth Potential

IBM Watson services involve time-intensive laborious training, with the need for experts to feed enormous quantity of well-organized data into the platform for drawing insightful conclusions. Additionally, it can draw conclusions based only on body of data that it has been or being trained on. “Well-organized” requirement is a key challenge confining penetration of IBM Watson services, as unprepared sets of data are typically insufficient.

Another drawback of IBM Watson is its inability to make connections with different corpora, which in turn makes gleaning even basic insights challenging. Training Watson on oncology has been seen to provide no insights on heart disease – a limitation that drastically constrains its deployment in clinical settings.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Important doubts related to the IBM Watson Services market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the IBM Watson Services market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the IBM Watson Services market in 2020?

