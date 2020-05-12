The impact of the coronavirus on the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2018 to 2027

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market

A recent market research report on the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3478

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market

The presented report dissects the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, ExxonMobil Corporation – a leading player in the thermoplastics vulcanizates market – inaugurated a 90,000 tonne/year resins plant and 140,000 tonne/year butyl plant in Singapore. This move was aimed at serving the increasing needs of Asian end-users which, in turn, will help the company to scale up its expansion across the key Asian countries. These two new production facilities will preeminently cater to Asia, wherein a burgeoning middle-class population is sustaining the demand for specialty products.

In 2018, DuPont – a leading player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement that it is going to make an investment of over $80 million for establishment of a new manufacturing unit in East China. This new manufacturing unit will be responsible for production of compounded and high-end engineering plastics & adhesives to cater to needs of multiple end-use verticals, such as electronics, transportation, and others. This planned manufacturing site is estimated to be fully operational in 2020. DuPont and the government officials of Zhangjiagang in East China signed this strategic deal at a grand ceremony held in Shanghai at the popular China International Import Expo (CIIE).

In 2017, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. – a key player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement of acquiring the business of thermoplastic styrene elastomers of Asahi Kasei Corp.'s Sunvieo. Utilized primarily for automotive applications, thermoplastic elastomers are being adopted as a viable alternative of polyvinyl chloride and vulcanized rubber. This new product launch will help the company tap into a wider customer base and attain long-term profitability.

Celanese Corporation Brand: Forprene Founded in 1918, Celanese Corporation has its official headquarters in Irving, Texas. The company manufactures and commercializes thermoplastic vulcanizates for applications such as automotive, consumer applications, construction, and others. The company offers a broad portfolio of products with robust R&D capabilities to cater to the ever-evolving consumer needs & preferences. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Brand: Trexprene Founded in 1934, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of thermoplastic vulcanizates for use across home appliances and automotive applications. As one of the chief subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, the company extensively focuses on R&D to come up with new technologies to cater to the diverse demands of various end-use industries. Lanxess Brand: Tepex Founded in 2004, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company that has its corporate headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The company was founded through the spin-off of chemicals division along with parts of the polymer’s business of Bayer AG. Ravago SA Brand: EZPrene Founded in 1961, Ravago SA is a company producing high-quality plastics and its corporate headquarters are located in Luxembourg, Europe. The company is predominantly active in the space of building materials, polymer & chemical distribution, and recycling & compounding of elastomeric and plastic raw materials. Solvay S.A. Founded in 1863, Solvay S.A. is a Belgium-based chemical company and has its corporate headquarters in Neder-Over-Heembeek, Brussels, Belgium. Solvay is well-known for developing advanced materials & specialty chemicals according to the needs & specifications of every industry. Solvay assists its customers in terms of finding and implementing responsible and value-added solutions best-suited to their needs. Other players profiled in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation (Santoprene), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., (MILASTOMER), Teknor Apex (Sarlink), Celanese Corporation (Forprene), Kraton Polymers (Kraton G), DuPont (DuPont ETPV), Alfagomma (Alfater XL) For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of thermoplastic vulcanizates market, get a summary of the report. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- Additional Insight Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- End Users Turn to Super-TPVs to Replace High-Cost Thermoset Rubbers Novel developments in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market space are opening up new scope for large-scale adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in challenging industrial applications. One of such promising developments is the ‘super thermoplastic vulcanizates (super-TPVs)’, which are being increasingly embraced by the industrial operators to replace high-cost thermoset rubbers. Introduction of super thermoplastic vulcanizates has paved new opportunities for adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in highly demanding and challenging applications, such as automotive under-the-hood applications. In addition, super TVPs are also being used for appliance and industrial components that are subjected to unusually high temperature requirements, given that super TVPs offer unbeatable heat resistance in comparison to the conventional variants. Scope of the Report