Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch Rexroth

Ocean Renewable Power

Aquantis

Atlantisstrom

Andritz Hydro Hammerfest

Atlantis Resources

Ocean Power Technologies

AquaGen Technologies

S.D.E. Energy

Aquamarine Power

BioPower System

Bluewater

Current2Current

EEL Energy

Flumill AS

Free Flow 69

Guinard Energies SAS

Hales Turbine

HydroQuest

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Tocardo Tidal Turbines

Instream Energy Systems

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Axial Turbines

Crossflow Turbines

Flow Augmented Turbines

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Application

Commercial Application

