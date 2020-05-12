Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major companies competing in the global sexually transmitted diseases drug market, and profiled in the report include Pfizer INC, Hoffmann La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market is segmented as below:

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market, by Disease Type

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

Syphilis

Genital herpes

HPV

HIV/AIDS

Others

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market, by Therapy Class

Antibiotics

Antiviral/Antiretrovirals

Vaccines

Others

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

