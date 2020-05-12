Latest Report On Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.

The global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Key companies operating in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market include: Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel), Cheerzing (China), Sercomm (Taiwan), SIMCom (China), Sequans Communications (France), Sierra Wireless (Canada), u-blox (Switzerland), ZTE (China), RDA (China), MediaTek (Taiwan), etc.

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1488211/global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-chipset-market

The report predicts the size of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % between 2020 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ xx million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2020, the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset industry.

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segment By Type:

Smart Meters, Smart Parking, Smart Street lighting

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segment By Application:

Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure, Building Automation, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market include: Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel), Cheerzing (China), Sercomm (Taiwan), SIMCom (China), Sequans Communications (France), Sierra Wireless (Canada), u-blox (Switzerland), ZTE (China), RDA (China), MediaTek (Taiwan), etc.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market

Enquire for customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1488211/global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-chipset-market

Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset 1.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026 1.2.2 Smart Meters 1.2.3 Smart Parking 1.2.4 Smart Street lighting 1.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Segment by Application 1.3.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026 1.3.2 Energy & Utilities 1.3.3 Infrastructure 1.3.4 Building Automation 1.3.5 Others 1.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market by Region 1.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026 1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Growth Prospects 1.5.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.5 Manufacturers Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.6.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Concentration Rate 2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue 2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production Capacity of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.4 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production 3.4.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020) 3.4.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.5 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production 3.5.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020) 3.5.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.6 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production 3.6.1 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020) 3.6.2 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.7 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production 3.7.1 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020) 3.7.2 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.8 South Korea Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production 3.8.1 South Korea Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020) 3.8.2 South Korea Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption by Regions 4.1.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption by Region 4.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America 4.2.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe 4.3.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific 4.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America 4.5.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Price by Type (2015-2020) 5.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 6.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Business 7.1 Huawei (China) 7.1.1 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.1.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.1.3 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 Qualcomm (US) 7.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.2.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 Samsung (South Korea) 7.3.1 Samsung (South Korea) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.3.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.3.3 Samsung (South Korea) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) 7.4.1 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.4.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.4.3 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) 7.5.1 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.5.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.5.3 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.6 Cheerzing (China) 7.6.1 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.6.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.6.3 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.7 Sercomm (Taiwan) 7.7.1 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.7.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.7.3 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.8 SIMCom (China) 7.8.1 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.8.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.8.3 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.9 Sequans Communications (France) 7.9.1 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.9.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.9.3 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.10 Sierra Wireless (Canada) 7.10.1 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.10.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.10.3 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.11 u-blox (Switzerland) 7.11.1 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.11.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.11.3 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.12 ZTE (China) 7.12.1 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.12.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.12.3 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.13 RDA (China) 7.13.1 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.13.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.13.3 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.14 MediaTek (Taiwan) 7.14.1 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served 7.14.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.14.3 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served .1 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served .2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification .3 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) .4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset 8.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Distributors List 9.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset (2021-2026) 11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset (2021-2026) 11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset (2021-2026) 11.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 11.4.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 11.4.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 11.4.3 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 11.4.4 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 11.4.5 South Korea Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset by Regions 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset by Type (2021-2026) 13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset by Type (2021-2026) 13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset by Type (2021-2026) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

About Us

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.