Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market 2020 industry research report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the Companies.

The KEY COMPANIES in global Industry are includes-

Deutsche Post

FedEx

PCI Pharma Services

United Parcel Service

Nichirei Logistics Group

Air Canada Cargo

Igloo Thermo-Logistics

Helapet

Kerry Logistics

XPO Logistics

…

The global pharmaceutical cold chain market was valued at USD 14,117 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21,882 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical cold chain is one of the major parts of supply chain in the healthcare sectors as well as cold chain logistics services. This helps in maintaining a continual supply of drugs from suppliers and distributers in various locations.

The major factors driving the growth of the market includes increase in adoption of biologics and regenerative medicines coupled with the growth in the number of clinical trials. However, mishandling of the pharmaceutical products at the airports is one of the major restraints to the market. Moreover, growth in cold chain logistics especially in developing countries might create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The global pharmaceutical cold chain logistics market is segmented based on type, application and region. Based on type the market is segmented into refrigerated storage and frozen storage. Based on application the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals and biological samples. On the basis on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on type, refrigerated storage dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the increased utilization for storing drugs and vaccines. The temperatures needed for storing drugs and vaccines is around 2°C and 8°C. However, frozen storage is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period owing to the ongoing trend of regenerative medicines and biologics.

On the basis of application, pharmaceuticals accounted for major share of the market and is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.9% during the study period. Whereas, biological samples are still gaining momentum due to the higher cost associated with storages and transportation.

Based on region, North America dominated the global market in 2018 due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure as well as the increase in biologics in this region especially in U.S. whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the study period due to the presence of two most high populace countries i.e. India and China. Thus, the demand for medication is on the higher side which further drives the market growth.

The report is a mindful assortment of vital factors that lend versatile cues on market size and growth traits, besides also offering an in-depth section on opportunity mapping as well as barrier analysis, thus encouraging report readers to incur growth in global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market. This detailed report on Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market largely focuses on prominent facets such as product portfolio, payment channels, service offerings, applications, in addition to technological sophistication. All the notable market specific dimensions are studied and analyzed at length in the report to arrive at conclusive insights. Apart from highlighting these vital realms, the report also includes critical understanding on notable developments and growth estimation across regions at a global context in this report on market.

On the basis of geography, the global market for Pharmaceutical Cold Chain is classified as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Refrigerated Storage

* Frozen Storage

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Pharmaceuticals

* Biological Samples

