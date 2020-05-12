UK & Ireland Testicular Implants Market Research Report 2020 provides the market size information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation. Additionally, this report explorers Testicular Implants market size, trends, share, growth, development plans, Investment Plan, cost structure and driver’s analysis.

The UK & Ireland testicular implants market was valued at USD 1,771.80 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,475.13 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Testicular prosthesis are silicon or plastic implants which are commonly utilized for patients who are born without testicles or are surgically removed due to an accident or injury.

The KEY COMPANIES in UK & Ireland Industry are includes-

Coloplast

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

Promedon

Implantech

GC Asthetics

Groupe Sebbin SAS

…

The major factors driving the market growth are increasing prevalence of testicular cancer coupled with the rising incidence of testicular torsion and cryptorchidism. For instance, in UK, testicular cancer is the 17th most common cancer, with around 2,400 new cases in 2016. Also, according to Pfizer Ireland 2018, testicular cancer is a relatively rare form of cancer, which affects around 170 men in Ireland every year. Thereby, driving the testicular implants market in the UK and Ireland. However, risk associated with artificial implants might act as one of the major restraints in the market Moreover, growing awareness regarding implants and procedures will offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

The UK & Ireland Testicular Implants market is primarily segmented based on different type, end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into saline filled testicular, soft-solid testicular and silicone elastomer implant this implant is same as that of real testicles in terms of shape, weight, and softness and available in different sizes and made of a molded silicone elastomer shell saline filled testicular implant dominated the market with 41.94% share in 2018 as its one of the oldest type of silicone implants being utilized in testicular surgeries. However, soft-solid testicular implants is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its benefits such as low rate of infection and revision surgeries post procedures.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into surgical institutions, and hospitals. Hospitals, dominated the UK and Ireland market in 2018 patients prefer hospital settings instead of surgical institutions such as ambulatory surgical centers and others.

UK dominated the market in 2018 due to the increasing number surgeries in UK. However, the scenario in Ireland is different as according to the Ireland government, the number of patients waiting to be treated has risen to 718,000 individuals in 2017. Thus, the number of surgeries are relatively low thus generating low revenue.

The report is a mindful assortment of vital factors that lend versatile cues on market size and growth traits, besides also offering an in-depth section on opportunity mapping as well as barrier analysis, thus encouraging report readers to incur growth in UK & Ireland Testicular Implants Market. This detailed report on Testicular Implants Market largely focuses on prominent facets such as product portfolio, payment channels, service offerings, applications, in addition to technological sophistication. All the notable market specific dimensions are studied and analyzed at length in the report to arrive at conclusive insights. Apart from highlighting these vital realms, the report also includes critical understanding on notable developments and growth estimation across regions at a global context in this report on market.

On the basis of geography, the UK & Ireland market for Testicular Implants is classified as

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Saline Filled Testicular

* Soft-Solid Testicular

* Silicone Elastomer Implant

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Hospital

* Surgical Institutions

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Testicular Implants company.

Major Points from Table of Contents-

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 UK Testicular Implants Market, 2015 – 2026

1.2 Ireland Testicular Implants Market, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 2 Methodology and Scope

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 3 UK & Ireland Testicular Implants Market — Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 UK & Ireland Testicular Implants Market — Value Chain Analysis

3.4 UK & Ireland Testicular Implants Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing prevalence of testicular cancer

3.4.1.2 Rising incidence of testicular torsion and cryptorchidism

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Risk associated with artificial implants

3.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.3.1 Growing awareness regarding implants and procedures

3.5 UK & Ireland Testicular Implants Market — Company Player Positioning, 2018

Note: We can also customize this report and provide individual chapters or a region-wise breakdown report such as North America, Europe or Asia. Also, if you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

