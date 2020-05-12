Slip Additives Industry report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, type, application and global Slip Additives Industry overview. It also includes the study of statistical analysis, development trend, end-user analysis, historical data and expert’s opinions.

The Global Slip Additives Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025.The major drivers of the market are increasing demand from packaging ,paints & coatings industries, construction and other industries . Strict environmental regulations and fluctuations in raw material pricing is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on type, market is segmented into fatty amides, erucamide, oleamide, stearamide and others.

On the basis of application, slip additives market is segmented into packaging, and non-packaging. Regionally, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market owing to increasing demand from the packaging industry. Booming healthcare industry is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Fine Organics, Croda, PMC Biogenix, Lubrizol and others.

