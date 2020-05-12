Global Anti-Slip Additives Industry 2020 research report provide the details about industry overview and analysis about size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers with development trends and forecasts 2025.

The Global Anti-Slip Additives Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025.The major drivers of the market are changing lifestyles, growing construction industry, rapid urbanization and other factors. Strict government regulations concerned with the harmful emissions is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on type, market is segmented into aluminium oxide, silica, others (polymer grits/beads, pulverized plastic, crushed glass. Silica segment dominates the market and Aluminium oxide is expected to show significant growth as it is less expensive and easily available.

On the basis of application, anti-slip additives market is segmented into construction flooring, marine deck. Construction flooring to hold a major share of the market owing to booming construction industry. Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing R&D activities and growing environmental concerns.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BYK Chemie GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Hempel A/S, and Rust-Oleum Corporation and others.

