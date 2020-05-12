Spherical Silica Industry studies the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. It is featured by small surface area, good liquidity and low stress. They are widely used in semiconductor encapsulation material filler.

This report focuses on the Spherical Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. By high sphericity and high purity, the products have since steadfastly protected the reliability of semiconductors which are growing increasingly high in density and function.

Japan monopolized the spherical silica market in recent years. In global market, the production of spherical silica increases from 64906 MT in 2013 to 91113 MT In 2017, at a CAGR of 8.85%. In 2017, the global Spherical Silica market is led by Japan, capturing about 67.35% of global Spherical Silica production.

In application, spherical silica downstream is wide and recently Spherical Silica has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor encapsulation material filler. In 2017, the Spherical Silica consumption (sales) in Filler was 74365 MT, and it will reach 159300 MT in 2023; while the sales market share in Filler was 81.62% in 2017 and will be 86.15% in 2024.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, spherical silica production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of spherical silica is estimated to be 184900 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Spherical Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2023, from 390 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Spherical Silica Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Micron

Denka

Tatsumori

Admatechs

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Imerys

Sibelco Korea

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

NOVORAY

Market Segment by Type, covers:

01m-10m

10m-20m

Above 20 m

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Filler

Sintering

Coating

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Spherical Silica Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Spherical Silica Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Spherical Silica, with sales, revenue, and price of Spherical Silica, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Spherical Silica, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Spherical Silica market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Spherical Silica sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

