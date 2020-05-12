Software for Autonomous Cars Industry studies the software that makes the car autonomous. The presence of major software players and the increased government support for autonomous cars will drive the growth of the market in this region.

This report studies the Software for Autonomous Cars market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software for Autonomous Cars market by product type and applications/end industries.

During 2017, the level 3 autonomous cars segment accounted for the major shares of the software market for autonomous cars. Benefits such as the automatic management of acceleration, steering, and deceleration in automobiles will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Additionally, the level 3 autonomous cars can also monitor the driving environment which also adds to the segments growth prospects in this global market.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the software market for autonomous cars throughout the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the growth of the software market for autonomous cars in the Americas.

The global Software for Autonomous Cars market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software for Autonomous Cars.

Software for Autonomous Cars Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Alphabet

Delphi Automotive

Intel

NVIDIA

QNX Software Systems

Tesla

Apple

Autotalks

Cisco

Cohda Wireless

Covisint

DeepMap

Nauto

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Proprietary Software

Open-Source Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Level 5 Autonomous Cars

Level 4 Autonomous Cars

Level 3 Autonomous Cars

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Software for Autonomous Cars Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Software for Autonomous Cars Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Software for Autonomous Cars, with sales, revenue, and price of Software for Autonomous Cars, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Software for Autonomous Cars, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Software for Autonomous Cars market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Software for Autonomous Cars sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

