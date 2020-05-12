Based on therapeutic area, the small molecule drug discovery market is segmented into oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, gastrointestinal, orthopedics, anti-infective, dermatology, immunological and others. Oncology has the largest share in the small molecule drug discovery market in 2020 as the prevalence of various cancers, such as breast, lung, cervical, prostate, and other cancers are growing rapidly.

The rise in Demand for Small Molecule Drugs Boost the growth of small molecule drug discovery market. The preference of small molecules, along with the increasing disease complications and technological advancements, has lead major players to increase their R&D expenditure, which is further acting as a major growth driver for the global small molecule drug discovery market.

Factors, such as high drug development cost hinders the growth of small molecule drug discovery market. Small molecule in combination with immunotherapy has a good potential to treat cancer can create a positive impact in the coming forecast period for cancer drugs.

Based on process phase, the small molecule drug discovery market is segmented into target ID/validation, hit generation and selection, lead identification and lead optimization. Regionally, North America market occupies the largest share of the global market owing to its high investments in drug discovery activities.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Astrazeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Bristol- Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Glaxosmithkline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

