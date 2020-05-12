The Global Grid Scale Battery Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.15% by 2025. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in renewable energy, government subsidies and regulations for enhancing energy efficiency, price fall in grid scale batteries, various government regulations for energy efficiency, growing demand for generating and storing energy in emerging nations, increasing adoption of third party owned grid scale batteries are some of the main factors to drive the growth of the market.

Requirement of high capital investment, hazardous environment effects is considered as main challenge for the growth of the market. Increasing focus on rural electrification and development of molten salt battery technology are growing as opportunity for the market growth.

North America region is expected to dominate the market owing to various initiatives from government to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels and nuclear energy for power supply, and increasing demand for renewable energy storage for residential, nonresidential, and utility sectors are some of the factors supporting the regional dominance.

The battery type is dominated by Li-ion type due to high power efficiency and power density it offers and advantage of lighter weight on comparing other types are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Benchmarking, ABB, General Electric, LG, and Toshiba among others.

