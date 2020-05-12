Global Coating additives Industry 2020 research report added by orianresearch.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, top player, industry overview, opportunities, value cycle, end-users, technology, types and application. The report extensively provides the market overview, gross margin, cost structure, recent trends and forecasts for the period 2020-2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Eastman

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

AkzoNobel

…

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Insight Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insight Type & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Coating additives manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

The Global Coating additives Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is segmented into Product type, Formulation, Application, and region. The market is largely driven by increasing demand from architecture, and automobile industry.

Increasing purchasing power, growing commercial & residential construction sector, and growing automotive industry will estimated as the leading factors for the growth of Coating additives market during the forecast period.

Coating additives by Product type is divided into Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additive, and others. Based on Formulation the market is divided into Solvent-borne, Water-borne, and Powder-based. Based on the application the market is bifurcated into Architectural, Automotive, Industrial, Wood & Furniture, and others. The market was analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the dominating region as a result of growing construction industry.

Water-borne formulations accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and are expected to grow considerably during the projected period, owing to reduced use of solvent-borne formulations due to stringent government regulation in developed regions.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Coating additives Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Coating Additives Market Product Type Outlook

5 Global Coating Additives Market Formulation Outlook

6 Global Coating Additives Market Application Outlook

7 Global Coating Additives Market Regional Outlook

8 Competitive Landscape

